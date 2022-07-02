The City of Athens July 4th Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. Sunday.
View the show on the east most end of East State Street, in Athens. Parking will be available in shopping center lots or ride the bike path.
Thunder in the Valley, in Nelsonville, will be held at 10 p.m. Monday at Hocking College, 3001 Hocking Parkway.
Parking will be available from 5 to 10 p.m. at the college, with seating available on the fields and lots. No parking will be permitted on Hocking Parkway or Ohio Route 691.
The Nelsonville Division of Fire is selling VIP tickets for the Thunder in the Valley. VIP vehicle parking passes can be purchased for $10, while walk-in passes are available for $3 per person. Passes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be purchased by stopping by the Nelsonville Fire Department, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
Carthage Township Trustees Meeting Tuesday
GUYSVILLE — The July meeting of the Carthage Township Trustees will be Tuesday instead of July 4, due to the holiday. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the meeting room at 5600 Bean Cemetery Road, Guysville.
Burrow Nominated for ESPY
The Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow is an ESPY nominee.
ESPN has released their 2022 nominees and the quarterback made the list for best comeback athlete. He is nominated along with Kyle Thompson from the Golden State Warriors, Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles and Diamond DeShields of the Phoenix Mercury.
Burrow returned to the field in 2021 after undergoing reconstruction surgery on his left knee. the ESPYs air at 8 p.m. July 20 on on ESPN.
