Athens Township Spring Cleanup Day Set
The Athens Township annual Spring Cleanup Day is set for May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dumpsters will be provided at the basketball court behind “old” Plains School on South Plains Road and the parking lot of the Richland Area Volunteer Brigade on Hooper Road. There will also be containers for recyclable materials.
Organizers stress that the event is for household debris only. No tires, poisons, toxic substances, batteries or garbage can be put in the dumpsters. This event is for Athens Township residents only.
For more information, contact Ted Linscott at 707-5182 or Steve Pierson at 517-5467.
Commissioners reschedule meeting
The Athens County Commissioners have rescheduled their meeting from Tuesday to 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The commissioners meet at 15 South Court St. Meetings are held on the second floor.
On This Day in History
On this day, April 16, 2007, one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States occurred when 33 people — including the shooter — were killed on the Blacksburg, Virginia, campus of Virginia Tech.
