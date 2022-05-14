The Athens County Senior Safety Day is set for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
The event is an opportunity for seniors to interact with local and regional agencies and organizations to get information about services, home safety, transportation, emergency preparedness and more.
The event features giveaways and door prizes, free lunch, senior sit-downs with Athens County Cares, Upbeat and more. There will also be medical screenings and a vaccination clinic and an opportunity to meet local EMTs, firefighters and police.
Entertainment offerings are planned from the Athens Community Singers and Alex Couladis, with Scott Daily, DJ-ing.
Bengals to Play Five Primetime Games
Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will play five games in primetime during the upcoming NFL season.
{span}The prime time games are Sept. 29 against Miami on Thursday, at Baltimore on Sunday night on Oct 9, at Cleveland on Monday night on Oct. 31, at Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 on Sunday night and home against Buffalo on Jan. 2 on a Sunday.{/span}
{span}For a complete story on the Bengals’ schedule, announced by the NFL Thursday night, see Page B1.{/span}
OnThis Day in History
On this day, May 14, 1948, Israel became an independent state. The announcement by Prime Minister David BenGurion triggered a 10-month armed conflict known as the Arab-Israeli War of 1948. It started the day after the proclamation as troops of Egypt, Syria, Transjordan and Iraq invaded the young nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.