Hearing About Proposed Natural Gas Rate Hike Set for Tuesday
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will host a hearing Tuesday to hear public comments regarding Columbia Gas’ request to increase rates for natural gas distribution service.
The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Athens City Council Chambers, third floor, 8 E. Washington St.
Columbia Gas is requesting a $212 million rate increase in consumers’ monthly bills for natural gas distribution service. Distribution service is the delivery of natural gas through pipelines to consumers’ homes and businesses. Columbia’s delivery charges and the charges for the supply of natural gas are separate parts of consumers’ bills.
According to Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, the proposal would nearly triple its current fixed monthly distribution charge from $16.75 to $46.31. Columbia proposes that in five years residential consumers could be paying up to $80 per month in fixed charges, before they use any natural gas.
“While higher fixed charges can result in lower per-unit charges, high fixed charges limit consumers’ ability to lower their bills by reducing usage,” the counsel’s website said.
The next hearing will be 6 p.m. Thursday, at Whetstone Park Shelter House, 3901 N. High St., Columbus.
Solid Waste District Board Meeting Set
NELSONVILLE — The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold a board meeting on June 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Offices, located at 35 Public Square.
OnThis Day in History
On this day, June 4, 1919, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, is passed in Congress and sent to the states for ratification.
