Three Things to Know - Thursday 5/19/22 May 19, 2022

Nelsonville Finance Committee to Meet
NELSONVILLE - The City of Nelsonville Finance Committee will hold a meeting to discuss city finances on Friday at 10 a.m. at City Hall. Citizens comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 8 a.m. Friday. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Kids to Parks Day Set for Saturday
There will be events at both Richland Avenue Park and Camp Rotan for kids to come out and enjoy the city's parks while learning about nature this Saturday.

Join organizers at Camp Rotan on Longview Heights Road starting at 10 a.m. for Kids to Parks Day.

Learn about invasive plants, help remove some of them and explore the creek.

There will be two sessions. Please note that parking is limited.

Session 1: Meet in the parking lot at 10 a.m. and you can join organizers for an invasive clean-up hike. Then Rural Action will take you on a creek exploration at 10:30 a.m.

Session 2: Meet in the parking lot at 10:45 a.m for an invasive clean-up hike. Then join Rural Action on a Creek Exploration at 11:15 a.m.

Note: You will need to bring your own gloves. Trowels will be provided

Richland Avenue Park:
From noon to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of field games and more.

On This Day in History
On this day, May 19, 1992, The 27th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect. The amendment prohibits Congress from giving itself midterm pay raises.
