Energy Council Board to Meet
The Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) will be holding a board of directors meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the OU Innovation Center Room 103, or via zoom, link to be provided.
The SOPEC board of directors meetings are public meetings and all are welcome to attend. If any public entity or individual would like to attend, please send an email to support@sopec-oh.gov
Aquatic Education Day Makes Splash Saturday
Hocking College’s Fish Management & Aquaculture Sciences program will be presenting an Aquatic Education Day Saturday at the HC Fish Hatchery located at 5939 Perry Road, Athens, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants will both observe and learn about fish that are raised by HC’s FMAS program. They will also get experience with electro shocking, seining ponds and stream assessments.
Those attending will also get a tour of the fish hatchery.
Admission to this event is free. However, guests must first RSVP in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/fish_hatchery.
For more information on this event call Fish Management & Aquaculture Sciences Program Manager, Grant Scholten, at 740-753-6250.
On This Day in History
On this day, April 26, 1986, large parts of Europe were contaminated when Reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded. Although the number of deaths attributable to the disaster is difficult to determine, experts anticipate tens of thousands of death across Europe in the coming decades due to cancer caused by the radioactive fallout. It was the worst nuclear disaster in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.