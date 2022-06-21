NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Aquatics Center will be sponsoring a twilight swim party on Saturday from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. Admission for the twilight swim party is $3 per person, season and individual passes are not valid during this special event. The public is invited to come out and enjoy an evening of swimming under the stars.
For information about hours, services, admission, and season passes please call the Nelsonville Aquatics Center at (740) 753-7003.
Safe Work Practices for Lawn Equipment and Yard Maintenance
The Athens County Fire Department has provided a list of lawn equipment safety tips and safe work practices for residents who will be maintaining their yards this summer.
These include clearing the cutting area of potential flying objects, such as stones or toys, before you begin mowing; loose objects can project out of the lawnmower and cause serious injury. It is important, also, to start and refuel mowers outdoors, not in a garage or shed; mowers should be refueled with the motor turned off and cool. For a complete set of tips, see Page A4.
This Day in History
On this day, June 21, 1945, Japanese troops were defeated on the Pacific island of Okinawa after one of the longest and bloodiest battles of World War II. Having seized the Ryukyu Islands from Japanese control, the United States next prepared to launch an onslaught against the Japanese mainland.
