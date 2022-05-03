Election Results to be Posted on Messenger Website
Results from today’s primary election can be found on our Athens Messenger website, www.athensmessenger.com shortly after polls close at 7:30 p.m. The Athens County Board of Elections expects to release results from the early voting and absentee balloting first.
Nelsonville Yard Sale to be Rescheduled
NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league postponed the Community Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, April 30, at the Nelsonville City Park due to forecasted rain and severe weather.
The Community Yard Sale will be rescheduled on a future date. Please watch for updates on the new date.
Any questions please call Rudy Schultz at (740) 603-4716.
On This Day in History
On this day, May 3, 1992, Five days of rioting and looting ended in Los Angeles. the riots, that killed 53 people, began after the acquittal of police officers in the beating of Rodney King.
