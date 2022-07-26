GLOUSTER — The Madison Street Bridge within the Village of Glouster will be closed to all traffic until further notice.
The bridges are inspected yearly in the Village. They were all inspected Tuesday of this week and the Madison Street Bridge failed inspection. Funding must be secured to repair the bridge. So a timeline is not available at this time.
U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $5 Million to Support Athens County Port Authority Building Project
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $5 million grant to the Athens County Port Authority to build a 60,000 square-foot facility to house biomedical, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing companies. JobsOhio has also supported the project with a $2.9 million grant for site work and construction. The project is expected to create 150 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment.”
“JobsOhio and our partners at OhioSE have made it a top priority to make investments that can attract more jobs and opportunity to Southeast Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This new facility will strengthen the attractiveness of Athens County to bring innovative companies that can more quickly provide good jobs throughout the region.”
This Day in History
On this day, July 26, 2016, at the Democratic National Convention, Hillary Clinton was officially nominated for President, becoming the first woman to the the presidential ticket of a major party in the United States.
