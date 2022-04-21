Earth Day parade set at OU
An Earth Day Parade will be held at Ohio University Friday at noon. It will start on the south green by Pickering Hall and go through campus and end at Baker Center.
Nelsonville Dog Parade meeting tonight
The Nelsonville Dog Park Board will hold a will hold a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss board organization, grants and fund raising, local partnerships, dog park design, dog park rules and a name for the park.
Citizens comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. today. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
On This Day in History
On this day in history, April 21, 1789, John Adams was sworn in as the first Vice President of the United States. Adams took the oath of office nine days before George Washington was sworn in as the first President of the USA.
