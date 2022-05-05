Thunderbunny Trail Races Set
Athens County’s first ever ultramarathon, The Thunderbunny 50K comes to Strouds Run State Park Friday and Saturday. The course starts and ends on the famous three-mile Thunderbunny Trail. Runners will complete a loop around Dow Lake and run up and over a ridge to overlook the City of Athens.
While showcasing some of the Appalachian Foothills that Athens is known for, organizers say this is also a very runnable course so it is a good option for someone’s first ultramarathon or first trail race!
Along with the 50K, there will be two shorter course options of 25K and 11K to choose from. The 11K is 5 p.m. Friday. The 50K and 25K are 8 a.m. Saturday. For more information, go to thunderbunny50k.com
Free Shots in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE — The Athens City-County Health Department Mobile Medical Van will be providing free Naloxone (Narcan) and Covid-19 inoculations Monday outside the Nelsonville Public Library located at 95 W Washington Street from 1:00-2:00p.m.
Anyone planning to attend this non-library sponsored event is advised to bring their Covid-19 vaccination card.
For more information call 740-447-5903.
On This Day in History
On this day, May 5, 1862, Mexico repelled the French forces of Napoleon III at the Battle of Puebla, a victory that became a symbol of resistance to foreign domination and is now celebrated as a national holiday, Cinco de Mayo.
