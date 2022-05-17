The Athens County Senior Safety Day is set for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
The event is an opportunity for seniors to interact with local and regional agencies and organizations to get information about services, home safety, transportation, emergency preparedness and more.
The event features giveaways and door prizes, free lunch, senior sit-downs with Athens County Cares, Upbeat and more. There will also be medical screenings and a vaccination clinic and an opportunity to meet local EMTs, firefighters and police.
Entertainment offerings are planned from the Athens Community Singers and Alex Couladis, with Scott Daily, DJ-ing.
Nelsonville Officials Ask for Social Media Support for Dog Park
{span}NELSONVILLE _ Officials are working and planning for funding for the Nelsonville Dog Park. Grants are available to help build the park, but they are asking for help from community members. According to Nelsonville officials, most grants want to see that the local community is supportive of the park. This is where the help is needed. They encourage residents to go to the Nelsonville Dog Park Facebook Page, (@nelsonvilledogpark) or webpage, (www.nelsonvilledogpark.com) and post a comment, picture or video of your dog and state why the community needs a dog park.{/span}
On This Day in History
On this day, May 17, 1996, President Bill Clinton signed Megan’s Law, which required that law-enforcement officials notify local schools, day-care centers and residents of the presence of registered sex offenders in their communities.
