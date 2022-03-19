Kindergarten sign-up time. Next month there will be two dates to sign up 5-year-olds for kindergarten at Alexander Elementary School. To learn more details, including a list of all the various doucments you will need to bring with you when you register, see story on page A3.
Thinking ahead to when disaster strikes. Our Home columnist Jason Morosko suggests that in today’s world, it might pay you to think about disaster preparedness – what can you obtain today that you may not be able to get tomorrow? What if the power goes out? See column, page A6.
Appeal filed in area murder case. A man convicted of murder in Hocking County has appealed his trial outcome, arguing that the jury who heard his case should have had the option of finding him guilty of voluntary manslaughter instead. See story on page B8.
