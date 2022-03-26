Budding young media people coming to town in July. The School of Media Arts and Studies in Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication has announced the return of its High School Media Workshop July 26-29. Learn more on page B3.
Match Day madness. After being shut down or forced to go virtual the last couple years due to COVID, the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Match Day celebration, when graduating students learn their residency assignments, will be held in person this time around. Learn more on page A3.
March 26 in history. On this day in 1827, Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna; in 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV; in 1992, Mike Tyson was sentenced to prison; and in 1997, the bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate cult who committed suicide were found in a rented mansion.
