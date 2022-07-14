Amesville Fireman’s Festival Set This Weekend

AMESVILLE — The 72nd annual Amesville Firemen’s Festival will be held Friday and Saturday.

Activities Friday include a concert by Heartbreak Ridge, which starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s activities start at 4 p.m. with a car show. A parade will be held at 5 p.m., line-up at 4:30 p.m. at the Amesville Elementary School. A kiddie tractor pull will be held at 6 p.m.

Nashville recording artist Eric Atkinson, who is from The Plains, will perform at 7 p.m.

The festival will end at 10 p.m. each day. Other activities include concessions, cash drawing and kids’ games.

Proceeds will go to building a permanent Landing Zone in Amesville to better serve the community.

Albany Committee Meetings Change Dates

ALBANY — Effective in August, the Village of Albany Finance Committee meeting will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.

The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) Meeting will be held on the third Wednesday of the month, also at 6 p.m.

All meetings are held at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street, Albany and are open to the public.

On This Day in History

On this day, July 14, 2013, the world’s last telegram was sent as India’s state-run telecommunications company ended its telegraph service.

