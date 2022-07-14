Three Things to Know Jul 14, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amesville Fireman’s Festival Set This WeekendAMESVILLE — The 72nd annual Amesville Firemen’s Festival will be held Friday and Saturday.Activities Friday include a concert by Heartbreak Ridge, which starts at 7 p.m.Saturday’s activities start at 4 p.m. with a car show. A parade will be held at 5 p.m., line-up at 4:30 p.m. at the Amesville Elementary School. A kiddie tractor pull will be held at 6 p.m.Nashville recording artist Eric Atkinson, who is from The Plains, will perform at 7 p.m.The festival will end at 10 p.m. each day. Other activities include concessions, cash drawing and kids’ games.Proceeds will go to building a permanent Landing Zone in Amesville to better serve the community.Albany Committee Meetings Change DatesALBANY — Effective in August, the Village of Albany Finance Committee meeting will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) Meeting will be held on the third Wednesday of the month, also at 6 p.m.All meetings are held at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street, Albany and are open to the public.On This Day in HistoryOn this day, July 14, 2013, the world’s last telegram was sent as India’s state-run telecommunications company ended its telegraph service. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telegraph Service Telegram Telecommunication Telecommunications Telegraph India Company History Eric Atkinson Tractor Pull Activity Drawing Kiddie Amesville Firemen Albany Music Festival × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Smathers benefit set for Saturday Commissioners approve paving project Athens County real estate transfers The bedeviling details. Roe decision leaves Ohio health providers scrambling Fatal farm tractor crash on Route 681 in Athens County Trending Recipes
