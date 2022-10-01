The 47th Annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival will held today at Athens High School, Joe Burrow Stadium.
Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with performances set to start at 11 a.m. The event ends at 1 p.m. with a performance by the AHS Marching Green and Gold.
Cost of admission is $7 for adults; $5 for children.
Bands scheduled to perform include Gallia Academy, Meigs High School, Groveport Madison High School, Olentangy Liberty High School and Athens High School.
Proceeds benefit the festival sponsors Athens Band Boosters, Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens and Chauncey-Dover Lions Club.
Athens Area Stand Down set for Oct. 7
The Athens Area Stand Down committee will hold its annual event Oct. 7 at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can get items such as toiletries, food, boots, coats and lunch. Veterans will be served from 10 a.m. until noon and others from noon until 2 p.m. For information, contact Kathy at 740-517-0619.
Nelsonville extends boil order
Nelsonville Water Department extended the boil order for all customers west of the Dorr Run Road and West Washington Street intersection until noon today. The extension includes all properties on Dorr Run Road, Wend Road, Diamond Brick Road, Scenic Lane and Ohio Health Urgent Care. When a boil order is in effect, we ask all who are affected to boil their cooking and drinking water for three minutes before being consumed.
