1. Annual tax review meeting taking place on Thursday
The annual Tax Inventive Review Council meeting will take place Thursday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Ohio University Innovation Center, room 103.
2. Quotable
During his State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promoted increased investment in the Ohio's Appalachian region.
“One of the most important things we can do that will benefit -- not only the 32 counties in the Appalachian region, but also our entire state -- is to make a long-overdue, comprehensive investment in Appalachia,” he said.
3. This day in history
On March 24, 1999, NATO planes, including stealth aircraft, attacked Serbian forces in Kosovo.
