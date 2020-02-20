A three vehicle crash resulted in serious injuries on Route 50 near milepost 25, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
The crash occurred Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5:17 p.m. and remains under investigation.
A 2005 Nissan Altima, driven by Bradley Dixon, 20, of Albany, drove across the center median while traveling west on Route 50. According to the report, the vehicle veered left off the roadway, crossed the median and struck an oncoming 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Joel Singree, 54, of Beverly.
Dixon’s vehicle was then struck by another oncoming vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Shane Wall, 42, of Marietta. Dixon was flown to Grant Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Singree was also flown to Grant Medical Center and was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers on scene were assisted by the Athens County EMS, the Athens Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.