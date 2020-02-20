Ohio State Highway Patrol
File photo

A three vehicle crash resulted in serious injuries on Route 50 near milepost 25, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5:17 p.m. and remains under investigation.

A 2005 Nissan Altima, driven by Bradley Dixon, 20, of Albany, drove across the center median while traveling west on Route 50. According to the report, the vehicle veered left off the roadway, crossed the median and struck an oncoming 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Joel Singree, 54, of Beverly.

Dixon’s vehicle was then struck by another oncoming vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Shane Wall, 42, of Marietta. Dixon was flown to Grant Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Singree was also flown to Grant Medical Center and was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers on scene were assisted by the Athens County EMS, the Athens Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

