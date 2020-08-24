NEW STRAITSVILLE — Three years have gone by and there’s still been no resolve for the family in the death of Amy Jo Nelson. The family continues to grieve and seek justice for their loved one who died on Sept. 18, 2017.
While many have been quick to pass judgment on Nelson’s death stating that she died from an alleged overdose, this is not the case according to the death certificate. Although no one has been charged in Nelson’s death, the death certificate clearly states it’s a homicide, which means she died at the hands of another.
According to Perry County Sheriff Lt. Doug Gill, this is an ongoing investigation between the New Straitville Police Department and BCI. However, family members said the Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the case — something that Gill vehemently denies.
“We assisted them, the New Straitsville Police, but we’re not the primary on this,” Gill stated. “The primary is the police department and BCI.”
Nelson was just 39 years old when her life was taken. The family told the newspaper that she was addicted to pain medication due to her failing health and was diagnosed with lupus, and in addition, at the age of 14, she was diagnosed with APLS, anti-phospholipid antibody syndrome.
“We just want justice,” a family member told the newspaper. “We want the person or persons who are responsible to be held accountable.”
While the family is mourning their loss, they still have no answers, and no resolve in the murder of their loved one. However, the family is diligent in keeping in contact with the Sheriff’s Office and BCI in order to get justice for Amy.
“I just want anyone with information to please come forward and report it,” stated Abbie Nelson Vann, Amy’s sister. “We would like to see this case come to a close and the person responsible be held accountable for their actions. We want closure but until this case is solved, we can’t have closure.
“The one or ones that murdered her have not been held accountable — truth will come out eventually because I won’t stop until it does. She fought too hard to have her life taken away the way it was,” she added.
New Straitsville Mayor John Roberts grew up with the Nelson family and has been very supportive in helping as much as possible. He told the newspaper that if he gets any leads or information, he quickly forwards the information on to the Sheriff’s Office.
“I feel for the family and everything they’ve had to endure during this time,” Roberts told the newspaper. “It’s been almost three years now and there’s still no answers. The Nelson family are good people; they work hard and they deserve closure. I know the Sheriff’s Office and BCI have been working on the case, and it’s an ongoing investigation.”
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the death of Amy. There is a tip line set up through the Perry County Sheriff’s Office — 740-721-0898.
Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender, and has become a growing concern throughout the country.
Also known as domestic abuse spousal abuse, battery, family violence, dating abuse and intimate violence, it can be defined as a pattern of controlling behaviors in any relationship that is used by one partner to establish power over the other.
Ohio Domestic Violence Network reported from July 2017 to June 2018, there were 91 fatalities attributed to domestic violence; in 22 percent of the deaths, children were at the scene; and in 46 percent of the fatalities, the victim had ended or was in the process of ending it.
In 2018, in Perry County there were 83 domestic violence incidents, 11 of those had other charges and 72 were not charged.
According to the Partnership Against Domestic Violence, every nine seconds, another woman in the U.S. is beaten. Female victims most commonly first experience domestic violence between the ages of 18-24 (38.6 percent), followed by age 11-17 (22.4 percent), age 35-44 (6.8 percent) and 45-plus (2.5 percent). Almost one out of five or 16.3 percent of murder victims in the U.S. were killed by an intimate partner; women account for two out of three murder victims killed by an intimate partner.
Other stats on domestic violence:
• 3.3 million — estimated number of children in the U.S. each year witness violence against their mother of female caretaker by a family member.
• 40-60 — percentage of men who abuse women who also abuse children.
• One in five — number of teenage girls who said they have been in a relationship where the boyfriend threatened violence or self-harm if a breakup was to occur.
• 85 — percentage of domestic violence victims who are women.
• 175,000 — number of workdays American employees miss each year on account of domestic violence.
• 40-70 — percentage of female murder victims in the U.S. who were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, often within an ongoing abusive relationship.
The family of Amy Jo Nelson is hosting the third annual Trail Ride, Poker Run & Auction on Saturday, Sept. 5. This event is being sponsored by Begley’s ATV Campground, 214 E. Main St., New Straitsville; and Tecumseh Trails, 8621 state Route 155 SE, Hemlock.
Due to COVID-19, the ride will not include the Wayne National Trails.
Sign up for the ride is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at Begley’s Campground or Tecumseh Trails. The ride begins at noon, with the last bike in at 4 p.m.
All proceeds from the ride and auction will benefit Amy’s Gift of Hope and local domestic violence shelters in memory of Amy Jo Nelson.
For more information on the ride contact 740-605-1619.
Debra Tobin is the Editor of the Logan Daily News
