TRIMBLE — LuAnn Elliott has been in the thrift business for a long time, but has dreamed about her venture for her whole life.
Elliott is the proud owner of Thrift Chics Too, a boutique thrift shop on Route 329, just off of Route 13 — 19589 Congress St. is the local address. The shop’s name might sound familiar to some in the county, as Elliott formerly operated the business in downtown Amesville.
Elliott later moved her business about eight miles northwest to the new location in Trimble, cutting down on the variety of items she carries. The shop sells a variety of mainly name-brand clothes for women of all ages, along with a few smaller items such as jewelry, accessories and makeup products.
For awhile, Elliott operated the Trimble store under the name “Unique Boutique,” but recently changed it back to the name of her previous store in Amesville.
“I started this because I had always been in the medical field, so I got out and ,” she said. “I’m switching back to my Thrift Chics Too because it’s a little catchier.”
Elliot accepts item donations by appointment. She is especially looking for a wider variety of sizes.
The store also specializes in Lichtenberg live edge art, a form of wood artistry. The wood is electrically charred in unique patterns, filled with a resin or epoxy, and turned into cutting boards, tables, desks or just beautiful pieces of wood art. Elliott said the pieces are made in the area.
“Electricity goes through the board, and makes the patterns,” she explained. “You can make shelves, tables — anything out of wood.”
Business has been a bit slow to pick up, but Elliott aims to continue expanding and promoting her business to draw in new customers.
Elliott plans to keep Thrift Chics Too open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and also takes appointments from those who call her at 740-517-2516.
