An Albany resident will celebrate Mother's Day by spending time with her children and grandchildren Sunday. She also will spend time reflecting on how grateful she is to have survived an ordeal she describes as "every mother's worst nightmare."
On the subject of motherhood, Oprah Winfrey once said, "The choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is."
In many ways, this quote describes Jennifer Smathers. For the past year and a half, she's been a shining example for her family, friends and community on how to rise above life's unexpected curveballs — especially the ones that make you question if the God of your understanding might have accidentally given you more than you can handle.
In Jennifer's case, the "curveball" that turned her world upside down concerned her eldest son, Ty, who, at age 2 was diagnosed with a genetic condition called Neurofibromatosis Type 1.
This condition causes tumors to grow along the body's nerves. While these tumors are usually non-cancerous, they can cause other physical problems for the person living with them.
In conjunction, Ty's left leg never developed as quickly as his right and became much shorter. In 1989, he began a series of surgeries on his foot and ankle that sometimes required him to need the assistance of a wheelchair.
In 2005, Ty chose to have his left leg amputated.
Though, despite all the numerous physical and emotional challenges Ty faced over the years, none of them prevented him from doing things like graduating high school and living on his own for 15 years.
Jennifer described Ty as "a born optimist. No matter what Ty was going through, he faced things with a positive attitude and always had a smile on his face."
Then, just when it seemed like most of Ty's medical hurdles were behind him, a tragic turn of events changed everything.
On Dec.14, 2021, the Smathers family's world crashed when Ty underwent routine surgery to remove a tumor between his C1 and C2 vertebrae. However, the procedure resulted in him having two strokes and losing the ability to walk and speak.
In the blink of an eye, Ty went from living independently to someone who needed of 24-hour skilled nursing care.
Jennifer described the moment she got this news as "like all hell was breaking loose."
"I was living every mother's worst nightmare," she said. "All I remember is sitting at OSU Hospital sobbing for what seemed like hours."
Since May 20, 2022, Jennifer has been her son's primary caregiver in her home. While she admits that she has experienced some tough times, she maintains that "Through some trial and error, we've been able to figure out some good new routines together — like the easiest way to get him in and out of his wheelchair.
"Right now, I have no help at home," Jennifer noted. " But, that's by my own choice. I want to be the person who takes care of Ty. So, when things get rough, I find comfort in knowing that I'm doing the best I know how to do."
Last September, friends and relatives of the Smathers Family held a benefit at the Albany Fairgrounds for Ty. They aimed to raise enough money to build a handicap-accessible addition to Jennifer's home.
"The benefit was a big success!" Jennifer stated. "From Saturday, when the benefit closed, to Monday, they raised $41,000. The benefit made it possible for us to get the renovations to my home done — and most of them were done by volunteers — which really helped."
As for Ty, he's been going to physical therapy, getting massages and trying acupuncture — a step that Jennifer believes has been doing him some good.
She specified, "For a while, Ty had been making some improvements. His color and health have been good. But then, he seemed to hit a wall. He still can't talk or walk. He communicates things like 'yes and no' with his eyes and eyebrows."
Although Jennifer has no regrets about becoming her son's caregiver, the choice required her to make some sacrifices. Some of these included being unable to partake in her favorite hobby, horseback riding, and retiring from her job.
For 33 years, Jennifer was a paraprofessional for the Alexander Public School System.
"I really miss my job," she said. "But, I'm so fortunate that my job provided me with benefits that have helped me be able to care for Ty."
She added, "I can't say enough good things about Alexander Schools. I'll always be grateful to the administration there for all the support they gave me and my family over the years, especially when I needed time off."
Jennifer also feels like her son's ordeal has given her a new identity, which she doesn't see as negative.
"Before Ty's last surgery, I wasn't as strong as I am now," she said. "I still have my bad days and make mistakes. The difference now is that I don't beat myself up over things I can't change."
One of the things that has kept Jennifer emotionally grounded throughout the past year is practicing acceptance. She explained, "Being hopeful is a good thing. But, sometimes, to get through hard situations you have to accept things — like what happened to Ty — just as they are."
Jennifer remarked, "One day, I just had to tell myself that my baby was never going to get totally better. It was one of the most painful things I've ever had to do. And, looking at our situation realistically helped my coping skills kick in."
She also relies heavily on her support system, which includes her sister, brother and Ty's younger brother, Bryn, who lives in Heath.
"They have all been my rocks." Jennifer declared. "Having them to talk to has been such a blessing for me, and I don't know how I would have made it through the last year and a half without them."
Recently, Jennifer started attending church. She reflected on how, "Before all this happened with Ty, I believed in God, But, I never considered myself to be a person of faith."
Once she began attending church, Jennifer noticed how the more she returned, the more she felt herself receiving the strength she needed to keep going from her rediscovered faith in God.
"Now, my faith finishes me and helps keep me grateful for all the good things I have in my life," Jennifer said.
At the top of Jennifer's gratitude list is that she got to experience being a mom.
"When it comes to my boys," Jennifer stated, "I had so much fun raising them and spending time with them. I even got to do things with them, like taking them camping, fishing and on a cruise."
Jennifer added, "Sometimes children might look back and have some regrets about how they were raised. But, when it comes to raising my two boys, I have none at all."
She continued, "I don't understand what God had in mind when Ty's last surgery turned out badly. I just believe that he has a plan for all of us — especially my son."
What advice on motherhood does Jennifer have for young women planning on starting a family of their own? She suggests, "Appreciate every moment you have with your children. And, when you've with them put away your cell phone and give them your full attention."
More importantly, she stressed, "Never ever think that what happened to my child won't ever happen to yours. Because, you just never know what life is going to throw at you."
Jennifer closed by saying, "I pray all the time. I know that God hears my prayers. So, I just trust that one day he'll give us the miracle we've been praying for. When that day comes, my son will be able to walk and talk again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.