This article is part of my 1980 cross-country bicycle trip series. Part of the adventure of traveling across the USA was to stop and take in the sights.
One such stop was the Snake River, Wyoming. Our group decided to partake in a white water rafting expedition with the ‘Mad River Rafting’ touring company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. We had visions of being happily tossed about in a mad river.
The first half of the trip was slow and easy. I kind of got bored and started doing things to liven up the situation. I started playing around by dangling my feet in the water to show off. Then our guide (the one and only woman guide on the Snake River) said it was okay for me to take a little swim because the wild part of the ride was a long way away. At this point my buddy Clarke Morrison immediately pushed me in. The water was SO COLD I could barely catch my breath.
I didn’t outwardly show my pain in hopes that others would join me in this frigid water. Clarke jumped in and outwardly and loudly expressed the pain of the cold. I laughed and laughed until I was numb. The numbness was from the cold, not from the laughter. Clarke sissed out and climbed back into the raft. But I stayed in the water. The lifejacket kept me afloat, so there wasn’t much swimming involved. I floated much faster than the raft. Soon I was way ahead of my home raft. I found myself in a dangerous situation.
Let’s review the situation.
The raft is way behind me and the rapids are just ahead of me. And remember, the water is icy-cold. It was at this point. I heard a call from our guide. She informed me that I would have to go through the rapids by myself. My only instructions were “Feet Up and Head Back”. I rode the wild river, up and down the turbulent waves feet first. I went through the small rapids and had no choice but to go through the next set of big rapids. Keeping my feet up and my head back, I survived the turmoil, but had no way to get back to my original raft.
Eventually I approached another raft from a group that left before us. I bumped into the new raft. They yanked me aboard before I knew what was going on. By this time I was completely numb from the cold bodily and mentally. The new raft people insisted on giving me a paddle and putting me to work. The next thing I knew, they had put me on shore. They left me alone. I didn’t know what was going on.
Then I noticed my old raft quickly approaching. They yelled for me to ”Jump aboard”. Then back in my spot in my old raft, I noticed a couple staring at me in disbelief pointing at my knees and one arm. I was shaking so violently that it looked like I was faking. I wasn’t faking. This was too real. I tried to cozy up to some random person looking for some body heat. All faces were glum. No one said anything. I wasn’t about to put out any energy to comment. So we just proceeded down the river where the rapids got much more intense. Everyone got wet and cold.
Then it was over. I got my $17.50’s worth of excitement for one day.
I learned much from my encounter with the cold and wild Snake River. Total and coordinated focus was needed to overcome this threatening situation. There was no room for panic. There are adventures and misadventures. These two events are bound to happen during a big trip, whether it be a family vacation or cross-country bicycle trip. I learned that with the right attitude, you can change a misadventure into an adventure. I included in this week’s report a picture of the original bicycling group. We are in Carbondale, Illinois with our bicycles burdened down with much gear and several water bottles.
