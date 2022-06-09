If you were a student at Ohio University in 1988 and you were taking a civics class and the guy sitting next to you had a strong West African accent, you may have been sitting next to a Liberian rebel and future candidate for the presidency of Liberia.
Before Dr. Marcus Dahn came to Athens and Ohio University, he had a very eventful life in his West African country.
For many years Liberia was plagued by corruption and later bloody civil wars. As a young man, Dahn joined a new political party called People’s Alliance of Liberia, (PAL). This group’s aim was improve the country’s corrupt system. Dahn was in charge of public relations or propaganda. He wrote articles and traveled to get support and new members for PAL. During a PAL protest against the rising cost of rice, the government’s military shot and killed several protesters.
At this point, members of PAL were considered an enemy to the government. There was a $5,000 reward for the capture of Dahn, dead or alive. Dahn was born in a small village in Liberia. His father was the Paramount Chief Dahn Gborwin. At an early age, Dahn had a yearning for education. He received much of his early education through Peace Corp teachers appointed to his area. He traveled some to bigger cities for more education opportunities.
He got a job at the age of 15 through an American friend who worked with a hydroelectric plant in Monrovia. He continued his education with Peace Corp teachers, which led to college scholarships in the U.S. Dahn always took courses that would hopefully help him improve conditions in his country.
While at the University of Akron, he married wife Karen, a Peace Corp lady, and later had a son. Back in Liberia, in 1980, the president was killed in a coup. Thinking that his country was ready for some positive change, Dahn returned to Liberia and was appointed Deputy Director/National Housing Authority.
He felt as if things were going his way, but more trouble came up and Dahn was forced to resign.
This is when Ohio University comes into the picture.
In 1988, Dahn and his family came to Athens. He earned his masters and doctoral degrees in International Studies and Public Administration at O.U. During this time, Dahn continued his involvement with PAL (which was now called United People’s Party.) Later he would make a run for president of Liberia.
With the help of OU faculty and the School of Journalism students, he made a well-organized campaign. He didn’t win, but Dahn was appointed to several positions in the new administration’s cabinet.
While serving in this administration, he also taught political science at the University of Liberia. As his health declined, he returned to Athens to the care of his dear friend and former wife, Karen. Over the years he spent in Athens, Dahn made many friends in the community and at the Christ Lutheran Church.
He died here in 2021. If anyone has any memories or comments about Marcus Dahn, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.