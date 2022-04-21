Autumn’s late afternoon shadows fell across the college green.
It was October 26 of 59’ as “Twain’’ walked from the tree canopied college green to the intersection of College and Union Streets. “Twain’’ was anticipating dinner at Maurel and Eusebia Hunkins’ lovely brick home at 12 North College Street. A dinner at the Hunkins’ home would hopefully spell his weariness and rejuvenate him for the forthcoming evening performance on the bucolic setting of the university campus.
Arriving earlier that day in Athens, he possibly caught a glimpse of the local river, which did not have the expanse of his beloved Mississippi River. Nevertheless, it added to the quaint setting of the Appalachian town.
A week later in a November 3 letter to the Hunkins, “Twain’’ wrote, ‘’Dear Mr. & Mrs. Hunkins, Many thanks for all of your efforts to make our visit in Athens pleasant and comfortable and for the hospitality of a dinner at your home. The performance was enjoyable and I was extremely complimented by the grand turn-out. Thank you and best wishes.” The letter was not signed by Mark Twain.
This was 1959, and Twain had died 49 years earlier. The letter was authored and signed by Hal Holbrook who, as an honor project at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, developed the one-man show, “Mark Twain Tonight.” After dinner at the Hunkins’, Holbrook enthralled the Memorial Auditorium audience, dispensing the wit, wisdom and humor of Mark Twain.
Director of Public Occasions Maurel Hunkins was responsible for Holbrook’s appearance. An accomplished musician before coming to Ohio University with his wife Eusebia, a nationally recognized musical composer, Maurel taught music at New York University and Manhattan College while also performing with the New York Symphony.
Later in his tenure at New York University, he became acting director of student personnel, which apparently caught the attention of Ohio University President John Baker who brought him to Athens in 1946 as dean of men, a position he held until July of 1959 when he became director of public occasions.
Under the direction of both Baker and Hunkins, Ohio University stood shoulder to shoulder with the best public and private universities in the nation in the quality of performers, artists and speakers accepting invitations to appear on its campus.
It was a period of artistic, social and intellectual infusion at the university. Hunkins instituted the University Artist, Chamber Music and Great Convention Series. From 1959 through Baker’s retirement in 1961, over 45 artists, performers and speakers appeared on the stages of Memorial Auditorium and Ewing Hall, defining for Ohio University and southeast Ohio the artistic, musical, social, intellectual and political movements of the late 1950’s and early 1960’s.
Holbrook was followed by, among others, Ralph Bunche then undersecretary at the United Nations, the first African American Nobel Peace Prize laureate and civil rights activist, The Netherlands String Quartet, Marian Anderson, the Quartetto Di Roma, the Lamoureaux Orchestra of Paris, poet Robert Frost, the Ballet Espanol, The New York String Sextet, the Juilliard String Quartet, gospel blues singer Mahalia Jackson, Vincent Price in the The Three American Voices, James Reston, Washington Editor of the New York Times, and Reverend Martin Luther King’s visit during the 18th Ecumenical Student Conference attended by over 3,600 student delegates from 77 countries.
Prior to his appointment as director of public occasions, Maurel Hunkins served as dean of men from 1946 through July of 1959. Acutely principled, he was given the moniker “Moral” Maurel Hunkins by the student body. Hunkin’s viewed every student as a representative of the university serving as an academic beacon for the university.
Hunkin’s felt transgressions by the students brought shame upon the university’s reputation, which he addressed pursuant to the students code of conduct without deviation. The student body disdain of Hunker’s moralistic and ethical principles was reflected in the Fall 1956, Volume 3, Number 2 edition of the Green Goat, an unsanctioned satirical student newspaper under the then student editorship of “van g sauter,” later known as Van Gordon Sauter, president of CBS and Fox news and the husband of Kathleen Brown, sister and daughter of former California governors Jerry Brown and Pat Brown.
The article, “A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE DEAN OF MEN,” referred to Dean Hunkins as “Dean Humbug,” associating him as a henchman of Adolph Hitler and the Nazi’s regime of populace control. The article’s introduction read, “The most unique object on any campus is that entity known as the Dean of Men, Manifestilly interested in the well-being of the student, the Green Goat salutes these men of destiny throughout our wide university world. These are daily happenings in the work of Dean Humburg, or any Dean of Men. ‘Green Goose’; ‘Mein Kampf’; Last Ten Days of Hitler’.” There followed eight pictures with captions personally associating “Dean Humbug ‘’ with Hitler and Hitler’s war machine.
Unbeknownst to the students, and the staff of the Green Goat, “Moral” Maurel Hunkins was in actuality their most ardent student rights advocate who protected incursion upon one specific right, which Van Gordon Sauter would, during his journalistic career, consistently advocate for protection.
A December 13, 1957, memo to Huniker gave every indication of President Baker’s consideration to shutting down the Green Goat. All that he needed was Hunkin’s concurrence.
Finding the Green Goat’s content at times “vulgar and distasteful,” Hunkins in his December 18 reply to Baker, among other arguments, found that the paper’s content did not eclipsed the students “freedom of the press” or rise to a level mandating administrative censorship. President Baker accepted Hiniker’s insight and withheld taking punitive measures against the paper which, less than a year later, would compare Hunkins to Hitler.
Hunkins’ protectorship of students’ rights was further exhibited in his response to a town officials 1955 inquiry as to the relationship of the Dean of Men to his students. Hunkins wrote that when a student becomes involved with the police or commits a criminal offense “it is the Dean’s duty to inform the student of his legal rights, advise engaging a lawyer, and provide such small comforts as cigarettes, reading material, toilet articles, and any other desired items. He arranges bond where possible, often furnishing it himself. All these services must be available to the student, regardless of the seriousness of the offense committed.”
Hunkins did not couch these rights in a constitutional blanket. The rights sprang from his moral and ethical duty to act “in loco parentis” to his students until their rights could be properly secured.
Maurel Hunkin’s life and tenure at Ohio University was embedded in, and governed by, principles that did not change with mankind ‘s changing moralistic seasons. They were a constant in his life.
The principles found in the Ordinance of 1787 and engraved on Ohio University’s 1804 Class Gate, that “religion morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged,” was no better exemplified than by Dean of Men and Director of Public Occasions Maurel Hunkins. These ordinance principals are as relevant today as in 1787. And, so are Hunkins.
Mark Twain said “It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.” At their dinner I feel certain “Twain,” or was it Hal Holbrook, did not find “moral courage so rare” in Maurel Hunkins.
A future column will take a look at Maurel Hunkin’s just as remarkable wife Eusebia Simpson Hunkins.
