A lot of books can be consumed in 150 years and that’s what Athens Reading Club has accomplished in their long-standing book club.
The club was established in 1871. They couldn’t celebrate the anniversary last year because of COVID, but this year the club members had a picnic at The Plains Lions Club Park and posed for a group picture to document the special anniversary.
During their meetings, usually three members make presentations of books they have read. The books can be fiction or non-fiction, current or classic. Every member has his or her unique interest, but everyone shares a love of literature.
Before the book presentations begin, the hosts of the meeting provide the very popular dessert portion of the meeting. Many members go to elaborate measures to make delicious delicacies that are enjoyed and talked about as much as the books.
In the 1930s, the food portion of the meeting was a bit more elaborate. An entire dinner was supplied by the hosts, including scalloped oysters cooked to perfection by Josephine Fisher.
The club would meet in a variety of locations. In the early days, they would sometimes meet in private homes (it would have to be a pretty big private home.) They would meet at Hotel Berry, the Colonial Inn, and the first Baker Center. These days, the club meets in hotel meeting rooms and in church fellowship halls.
Being located in a college town, many members of the club were affiliated with Ohio University. Most university presidents and their wives, before 1975, were members. Members included many local ministers, judges, and a Union Army General for the Civil War. He was General Charles H. Grosvenor, who later became a member of U.S. House and Ohio House of Representatives. Grosvenor Street in Athens was named after him.
And of course, many other community members played an important part to keep this group alive and prospering for so many years. Many book clubs in small cities across America have come and gone in the past 150 years, but the Athens Reading Club still stands strong through several wars and many competing technologies.
The reason behind this longevity is best summarized by former club member, Gifford Doxsee. “The combination of fine food, fine talk, and fine fellowship is a partial answer. But another explanation must be found in the dedication, commitment, and even love for the club of many of its members.”
If anyone has any memories or comments about the Athens Book Club, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
