First of all I’d like to thank Bill Walker for his column about his bicycle trip in West Virginia with some friends. For some obscure reason, I believe this gives me permission to write about my own cross-country bicycle trip, which I made with a couple of friends in 1980.
It wasn’t my idea, but my old college buddies, Clarke Morrison and Rick Foster, thought that I should tag along with them on a trip from the east to the west coast on bicycles. The idea was to take less traveled secondary roads and camp out every night for four months. When I objected, noting I wasn’t an experienced cyclist (like they were.) They insisted that I would become experienced very quickly.
They were right.
I’m not going to make a blow-by-blow, state-by-state description of the trip. That would take too long. But I would like to cover a few highlights and a few lowlights, (which usually make the best stories.)
There is a set bicycle trail that runs across the middle part of America. It’s called the Bikecentennial Route. An individual can send away for detailed maps that will guide a cyclist on scenic back roads all across America. The states we traveled from east to west were Virginia, hilly Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, very hot Kansas, and Colorado.
And then we made a northwest turn to Wyoming, snowy Montana, Idaho, and to the Pacific Ocean in Oregon. That was the end of the Bikecentennial Route, but we kept going down the coast of California. I went as far as Los Angeles. A big part of long distance bicycle travel is endurance. Like when you are going up a seemingly endless hill in Kentucky and you are sure that the top of the hill is just around the next curve and you are struggling to breathe and your bad knee is throbbing in pain. You round the curve only to discover that you are merely half way up that old Kentucky hill. Then you keep going. That’s endurance.
As wonderful as your riding companions are, by the end of the day you want to talk to someone else. So we always made it a point to meet and converse with the people in the small towns that we passed through. We were scruffy and hard working and we seemed to attract the scruffy and hard working people. We met a coal miner in Kentucky covered in black coal dust. The whites of his eyes and smile stood out from the blacked face. We met a giant man named Tiny. We spent a lot of time with Lazy Louie. He sang us a few of his original songs. We met girls too. We met a suitably attired cowboy girl in Montana, who very much impressed us.
Even the locals took notice as she dismounted her horse and passed the time of day with us. The local boys later told us, that her Daddy owns the biggest ranch around. We met two girls in Sisters, Oregon. They took us to their homestead way out in the desert. We helped them out with many chores on the property and they fed us good healthy food for a couple of days. One of the young ladies told us that she was looking for a househusband. We left early the next morning, while singing an old Allman Brothers tune, “Lord I was born a rambling man…”
Although meeting people was a great way of getting to know the personalities of Middle America, we had a secret ulterior motive. We wanted to use their showers. At the end of a long hot day of bicycling, we would typically end up in a small town. We would stop at the local market to pick up some cheap carbohydrates (maybe rice or instant mashed potatoes) and hot dogs.
Locals would often become curious and would ask us about our cross-country journey. We were scruffy, but very approachable with our big smiles and a hardy “howdy” to everyone we met. They would typically ask questions about how many tires we had worn out. But we were able to steer the conversation to where they would ask, “What do you most look forward to?” We would answer, sometimes in unison, “a shower.” This would almost always lead to an invite to their homes and a refreshing shower.
Since there is so much more to tell of this adventure across America, we will have to continue the storytelling in weeks to come. If anyone has any comments about this journey, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.