On the radio, in the 1940s and 50s, detective dramas were very popular. Philip Marlow, and Gangbusters, and Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar were familiar names to many detective fans in those days. One such detective show was “Casey, Crime Photographer.” It was about a hard-boiled newspaper photographer who used his wits and sometimes his fists to solve mysteries that had turn up on his beat.
All radio shows had a sponsor. “Philip Marlow” had Pepsodent Tooth Power for a sponsor. With “Gangbusters”, it was Colgate-Palmolive. And “Casey, Crime Photographer” had a sponsor right in our own backyard, Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation of Lancaster, Ohio. The announcer would proclaim: “The Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation of Lancaster, Ohio and its more than 10,000 employees, bring you another adventure of “Casey, Crime Photographer”, ace cameraman who covers the crime news of a great city.”
“Anchor Hocking, the most famous name in glass”, was a catchphrase touted on the show. With 10,000 employees, Anchor Hocking kept a lot people working in the late 1940s and early 1950s. A typical ad would feature their famous Starburst Chrystal Pitcher for only 50 cents or the new one-way, no deposit beer bottle, “Just throw it away.” The company produced ovenware and Depression glass. Anchor Hocking became more profitable when they developed a new revolutionary machine that increased their production. Their production output increased from one unit per minute to 30 units per minute. Later, the output increased to ninety units.
Anchor Hocking Glass was a big deal. They were big enough to sponsor a national radio show, “Casey, Crime Photographer.” Casey wasn’t a true detective. He was a newspaperman. His beat was a world of gamblers, double-crossers, crooked politicians, wise guys, and dumb clucks. He would give a beating and often take a beating in his quest to solve a crime. Casey is quoted as saying, in the detective drama vernacular, at the end of one of his adventures: “I got conked on the head. I’ve been taken for a ride. Twice, I was to be bumped off. And you know pal, I’m kinda all in.”
Casey worked closely with reporter, Ann Williams. They worked as a team. When one would get in trouble, the other would be around to get them out. At the end of every episode, the two would have a drink at the Blue Note Café. They would have a relaxing moment to reflect on their latest adventure as jazz piano played in the background.
Radio was the dominant entertainment medium in the first half of the twentieth century. But even after the introduction of TV, many still preferred radio to television. Playwright and director, Hallie Flanagan, once said, “The power of the radio is not that it speaks to millions, but that it speaks intimately and privately to millions.” As years pass, radio faded and television took over. Many preferred radio to television, referring to radio as the theater of the mind. But now the Internet allows radio buffs to have access to old radio shows. A mere search for old time radio will reveal many opportunities to relive the Golden Age of Radio.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Casey, Crime Photographer or Anchor Hocking Glass or old time radio, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes.
John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.