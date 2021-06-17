Before the election in 1971, Athens was basically a Republican town. There hadn’t been a Democrat in the mayor’s seat since 1935 and that was because they were riding on Franklin Roosevelt’s coattails. But all this changed when Don Barrett was elected along with a majority Democrat City Council. This change should not have been much of a surprise. This was a time of revolution, protests, and a demand for change was in the air. And, after all, Athens is a college town with lots of students and faculty voters.
Don Barrett wasn’t your typical political science professor with governmental ambitions. He was a colonel in the United States Air Force and a professor of aerospace studies at Ohio University. During World War II, he was a navigator/bombardier in Europe. He was named Outstanding Professor of the Year of aerospace studies in 1969 for the state of Ohio.
As mayor, Barrett’s accomplishments were many. During his three terms, from 1972 to 1984, there were big improvements to the East State Street Recreation Area, including a swimming pool, an airport hanger renovated to a community center, and the Athens Farmers Market on that same East State Street sight. He synchronized the traffic signals to smooth the flow of traffic. He developed the West State Street Ball Fields and improved Sells Park. He made the old Saint Paul School into a senior center. All mayors have to attend countless ribbon cuttings and groundbreaking ceremonies, but Don Barrett enjoyed these gatherings. He also got a kick out of marrying 492 couples.
Of course, being mayor isn’t all fun and games. He found out during his first year in office that being a mayor is a round-the-clock job. He would get calls in the middle of the night telling him of a student riot or a big fire or a complaint about potholes. He was frustrated that nothing became of the Athens Station Project on West Union Street. But Barrett was smart. He would use the political art of compromise to settle many disputes. As many go-getters do when they retire, they get involved in groups that serve senior citizens. Barrett became involved with Ohio Advisory Council on Aging and United Seniors of Athens County.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Don Barrett, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
