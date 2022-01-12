To recap what happened in “Silver Bridge, Part 1”: On a busy evening, December 15th 1967, The Silver Bridge spanning the Ohio River suddenly collapsed. 46 people died as a result of this tragedy.
The Silver Bridge tragedy was national news. Reporters from all around the country converged on Point Peasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio to get the scoop on the disaster. Mary Hyre, Athens Messenger’s Point Pleasant correspondent reporter made a remote appearance on the nationally televised Huntley- Brinkley Report news program. By and large, the out of town reporters were sympathetic and cooperated with those in charge. Some reporters had run-ins with local police and area authorities demanding access to information the authorities didn’t have.
As it is with any tragedy of this sort, many local people were frantic, not knowing whether their loved ones were involved in the tragedy, whether they were dead or alive, or if they were safe somewhere on the other side of the river. The authorities couldn’t give out any information about the dead or missing unless they were absolutely sure.
The media was demanding more information to meet their deadlines. The days slowly rolled on. River traffic was soon reopened for commercial barges and tugboats. Later, a ferry service was available to some. A feeling of gloom was in the air that Christmas season on both sides of the Ohio. Shopping had lost its charm and Christmas parties were canceled. The spirit of the season was lost in that neck of the woods.
As more progress was made in recovering the bodies, the obituaries appeared in the paper. This made the tragedy even more heartbreaking and personal. One obit tells of an Ohio University student, Ronnie Moore, coming home to Crown City for the holidays. He took a bus from Athens to Point Pleasant and then a taxi across the bridge to Crown City. The student was in his senior year, studying education.
The very next obit was that of the taxi driver, Leo (Doc) Sanders, who was to drive Ronnie to his home. He was a World War II and a Korean War veteran. Doc left behind a wife and two daughters.
On the same obit page, dated December 21, 1967, was a write up about Thomas (Bus) Lee. He spent his summers as a chauffeur to Mrs. Maybelle McIntyre. She was the widow of the famous New York City columnist, O.O. McIntyre.
The bridge catastrophe and the loss of life were tremendous, but the economic loss was important also. The economic loss between the two states was estimated to be a million dollars a month.
An emergency reconstruction order was issued by President Lyndon Johnson. Federal and states’ money were to be used for construction of a new bridge. Plans were made for this project soon after the disaster. The new bridge was to be constructed downstream from the original Silver Bridge, connecting Henderson, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio.
The new bridge was named the Silver Memorial Bridge. It was completed and was dedicated exactly two years after the Silver Bridge tragedy. This was a tremendous construction feat. The 1,800-foot bridge would have normally taken four years to construct.
The opening ceremonies for the Silver Memorial Bridge planned to be a huge celebration with lots of special guests. It was even rumored the President Richard Nixon would attend. They were planning to have 25,000 join in the festivities. But, as fate would have it, the opening day was cold and snowy and only 1,500 people attended the ceremonies. Ohio Governor James Rhodes and West Virginia Governor Arch Moore, along with area high school bands, braved the snowy and windy weather to welcome in the new Silver Memorial Bridge.
These two columns were written from articles gathered from Athens Messenger articles written at the time of the tragedy and thereafter. Some of these great journalists included, Roy Cross, Mary Hyre and George Lovell. They used their writing skills to report on this national disaster balancing cold hard facts and delicate personal stories that come with any tragedy involving loss of life.
It would negligent while in covering every aspect of the Silver Bridge incident, not mention the Hollywood movie, “The Mothman Prophecies”, starring Richard Gere. The movie was based on real life reports of a bizarre winged creature having been seen by residents of Point Pleasant, West Virginia during 1966 and 1967. The movie and some real people claim it was the Mothman who caused the Silver Bridge collapse. That may sound ridiculous, but that’s what some people believed. Today, there is a Mothman statue and a Mothman museum in Point Pleasant.
There are countless personal stories about an individual or friend or relative who had crossed the bridge five minutes earlier or were waiting in line to cross the bridge when it collapsed. Nine people were rescued that night from the freezing Ohio River. These were the lucky ones. There were 46 people who weren’t so lucky.
As a result of this catastrophe, a Presidential Task Force on Bridge Safety was formed and many new national and state regulations were put into place to insure the safety of bridges throughout the country.
If anyone has any memories or comments about the Silver Bridge, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
