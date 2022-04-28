There was a movie where a humanoid alien came to planet Earth with the goal to bring back water to his dying planet.
This alien had great knowledge in technology. He used this knowledge to start a company and create large amounts of money. He needed this money to make a giant spacecraft big enough to carry large amounts of water to his home planet.
As fate would have it, things didn’t work out as planned. This visitor from another planet became involved in earthling ways of living. His idea of saving his home planet was sidetracked by the human concepts of love, competition, and greed.
The alien ended up drinking too much gin and watching too much T.V. In another movie, Fast Eddie challenges the legendary Minnesota Fats to a pool game. Eddie wins at first, but later loses to Fats after a 25-hour session. Then Fast Eddie gets involved with a professional gambler, an alcoholic woman, and some thugs that break his thumbs.
At this point, he is involved in the seedy world of pool hustling and he doesn’t like it. He eventually plays Fats again. Eddie wins this time. “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “The Hustler” were big successful Hollywood movies starring big names, David Bowie, Paul Newman, and Jackie Gleason. Before the hit movies, these stories were in book form.
The author of these books was a professor at Ohio University. Walter Tevis wrote “The Man Who Fell to Earth” in 1963 and “The Hustler” in 1959. Walter Tevis was born in San Francisco near Golden Gate Park. The family later moved to Kentucky. This was a big culture shock to Tevis.
While attending the University of Kentucky, he worked in a poolroom. No doubt, the job inspired his writing. He spent some time as a high school teacher in Kentucky. He wrote short stories for Collier’s Magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, Galaxy Science Fiction magazine and others. Starting in 1965, Tevis taught literature and creative writing at Ohio University.
As a professor, he became aware of the inadequate level of literacy in his students. He worked to improve that lack. This declining literacy in his students didn’t go to waste. This realization inspired his book, “Mockingbird”, which was set in New York City where the people were illiterate and this city was controlled by robots. Tevis won three Hollywood Oscars for his writing and screen writing.
He also wrote “ The Color of Money”, another pool hustler book. This too was made into a movie starring Paul Newman and Tom Cruise. His book. “The Queen’s Gambit” was adapted into a miniseries in 2020. This picture of Walter Tevis includes a poster for “The Man Who Fell to Earth” featuring David Bowie. If anyone has any memories or comments about Walter Tevis, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
