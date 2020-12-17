From looking at these pictures, Tad Grover grew happier as the years went on. In 1971, Tad had a lot on his mind and a lot of irons in the fire. At one time, he was president of Athens National Bank and Councilman-At-Large for the city of Athens. He had lots of ideas about improving the city and economic development. He had ideas about receiving federal grants and state funds for the city of Athens. He suggested the development of a city park on East State Street and later the construction of a community center with an indoor basketball court and a dance floor. He wanted to attract new businesses and industry by providing top-notch public services. Tad was a big advocate of U. S. Saving Bonds, becoming the area’s U. S. Savings Bond chairman in 1966. He began his education at Athens City Schools and graduated from Ohio University in 1950. Later he joined the U. S. Navy. Grover started his banking career with Athens National Bank 1952. He became vice president and then president. Later, when Bank One replaced Athens National, he was president of the local branch of that bank too. If that wasn’t enough, Tad was a member of several civic, military and Ohio University organizations. The first photo shows Tad in his bank office in 1971. In the second photo, Tad (right) stands with Luther E. Gunsett, area manager for the treasury department savings bond division in 1966. In the third photo, a happy Tad (left) stands with Ohio University president, Charles Ping, and Columbus Bank One Chairman, Michael McMennamin in 1991.
