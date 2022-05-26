Frank Harold Miller Jr. was not one to wait for a door to be opened for him. He reached out, turned the doorknob and opened a door to an opportunity he most likely believed would express his personal values while at the same time fulfilling societal obligations.
In 1969, at the age of 17, Frank enlisted for three years in the United States Army, then engaged in the conflict in South Vietnam. Enlistment gave the enlistee the opportunity to select a branch and specialization, thus avoiding a draftee’s significant odds of serving a two year “hitch” in the infantry.
Frank chose not only to enlist in the army, but also to serve with the Vietnam conflict MOS, military occupational speciality designation, of 11B, as an infantryman. As it turned out, in infantryman vernacular, Frank would serve in Vietnam as a “grunt, humping through the jungles and rice patties of Nam.’’ But Frank would add a “1P” to the 11B infantry designation. Upon completion of basic and advanced infantry training, Frank was accepted into and graduated from airborne school, which “qualified graduates…in the use of the parachute as a means of combat deployment. His full MOS was now 11B1P. Frank was following in the boot steps of his father who served in combat on the front lines in World War ll. Frank Harold Miller Sr. served in George S. Patton’s army as a tank commander blitzing across Europe after the Normandy invasion, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge in the arctic winter conditions of 1944 and was the only survivor of his tank crew after taking a direct hit.
Frank set foot in Vietnam on August 15, 1970, assigned to Company K (Ranger), 75th Infantry (Airborne), under operational control of the 4th Infantry Division, which conducted interdiction patrols along North Vietnam and Viet Cong infiltration routes through reconnaissance missions, ambush patrols, sniper missions and frequent long range patrols into areas without artillery, aerial, and communication support available to other ranger units. Six months before Frank’s arrival, Company K’s combat effectiveness drew an assignment outside its normal operational missions. In February, Company K participated in a successful rescue raid on a POW compound. Company K (Ranger), 75th Infantry (Airborne), was one of the most elite infantry companies in Vietnam. Assignment to this combat infantry unit identified Frank as one of the best.
On September 19, 1970, Frank was on a mission near Qui Nhon, Binh Dinh Province. In many combat engagements it is inevitable that different versions of the action unfold. Separate actions might be remembered as multiple ones and a single action separated into segments. During an engagement, the mind is focused on two narrow objectives, mission success and survival, not necessarily in that order, and the intensity of the engagement can restrict peripheral perception.
The soldier’s focus is directed on what is transpiring in front of him in his line of field of fire. Over time and multiple engagements, confusion may arise as to which engagement a particular incident occurred. And overtime, one’s mind has an unconscious propensity to rewrite what happened. It is called the “fog of war.” There are differing accounts as to what occurred that day.
An account related by a member of his unit involved in the mission appears to be the most reliable. The unit was reconnoitering an abandoned firebase and came under enemy fire. Taking cover in a bunker, a wire at the entrance attached to explosives was tripped, and Frank and a comrade in arms, Roy Christopher Olgyay of New York City, were killed and a third soldier blinded. Frank Miller at age 18, with only 36 days in the country, lost his life.
The following week two military personnel in dress blues walked into Miller’s Chicken on West State Street. Approaching Frank’s father, the casualty officer delivered the heartbreaking message every family of a service member prays they will never hear but which was delivered, with differing names,58,317 times during the Vietnam conflict: “The Secretary of the Army has asked me to express his deep regret that your son, Frank Harold Miller, was killed in action…”
In the midst of his debilitating grief, Frank Harold Miller Sr. tore a sheet of brown wrapping paper from a roll and wrote the store was closed due to his son Frank’s death. Attaching the notice to the store’s front door, he left to inform his wife Dorothy, who was working uptown, that her son would not be returning home alive.
Frank was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Vietnamese Military Merit Medal, Gallantry Cross with Palm, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Frank also received a posthumous promotion from Private First Class to Corporal.
On this Memorial Day, to Frank and his family, and all service members who died in the service of their country and their families, we owe a thanks for the last gift they gave us and this country, their lives.
Not a passing thanks masked by the activities of a three day “holiday” weekend, but one of reflection at an observance and then listening to the solemn notes of TAPS or by standing at the headstone of a service member’s grave marked by a small United States flag, offering thanks for their sacrifices by placing a flower at the headstone’s base in the manner of the intended observance of Decoration Day before the change to Memorial Day. This year please make time to honor Frank Harold Miller Jr., and all of the service members who died for this country. And, remember their families who, living with a lifetime of sorrow “just go on livin’ and go on missin’ the ones, the ones that didn’t make it back home.”*
* “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”, artist Justin C. Moore; Songwriters, Jeremy Stover, Justin C. Moore Paul Charles Digiovanni, Richard Chase Mcgill; Ole Media Management Lp. Universal Music Publishing Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.