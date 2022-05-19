There are a few performers in the world of entertainment that cause fans to act out in a frenzied way.
At the mere sight of their favorite performer, fans may scream and physically attack them, sometimes ripping their clothes to shreds.
This type of adulation attack happened to Joe Rardin who was born and raised in Athens and eventually became a performer of note. Although Joe possessed many qualities that deserve recognition, he didn’t receive these outrageous acts of love from fans because of his own accomplishments.
It seems that, from a distance, Joe Rardin was a dead ringer for the actor, James Cagney.
In the late 1930s Cagney was on top of the world playing as Hollywood’s favorite gangster and other tough guys. Gangster movies such as “Angels with Dirty Faces” and “Each Dawn I Die’ made Cagney one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood.
And Joe Rardin shared that face and a bit of his glory. He even played Cagney’s double in a Hollywood film. Joe (he later changed his name to Joey) Rardin was born in Athens in 1915. He went through the whole Athens school system and even graduated from Ohio University.
While at OU, he played with Sammy Kaye’s orchestra. At this time Joe developed his own specialty act using his ability to imitate musical instruments with his voice. He developed an act for the vaudeville circuit. In those days, in the entertainment business, a performer had to make use of all his abilities. While performing a solo act, Joe also worked for Ben Bernie and All the Lads. This was a popular band that later had a popular radio show. They called Ben, “The Old Maestro.” He started the iconic catchphrase of the 1930s, “Yowsa, Yowsa, Yowsa.”
Joe was also featured as a singer in a special act at the Strand Theater on Broadway in New York City. Rardin’s solo act brought him all around the United States, from New York to California and Chicago to New Orleans. He would often come back to Athens with his wife, Phyllis, to visit friends and relatives. Sometime he would visit his old hometown just to have a rest from his busy schedule.
One of Joe’s most popular routines that he kept in his act for many years was his impersonation of James Cagney in the death scene of the motion picture, “Angels with Dirty Faces.” The scene was chock full of emotion. This routine was always a hit with Joe’s audiences.
In later years, Joe became the musical director for several cruise ships until his death in 1972. If anyone has any memories or comments about Joe (Joey) Rardin, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
