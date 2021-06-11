As Ohio begins to return to normal life, Nelsonville is busy getting ready for the annual Thunder In The Valley fireworks spectacular, which was announced on Friday by the City of Nelsonville.
Despite the pandemic, the fireworks display went forth in 2020, and this year will be no exception. The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, 2021, located on the Hocking College Campus.
Parking is available at Hocking College, with plenty of seating available on the fields and lots. No Parking will be permitted on Hocking Parkway or State Route 691. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the Hocking College Campus. The show can be viewed from most areas of Nelsonville as it lights up the hills of Southeast Ohio.
The Nelsonville Division of Fire is selling VIP tickets for the 2021 Thunder In The Valley fireworks spectacular. VIP vehicle parking passes can be purchased for $10. If you prefer to walk to the fireworks, you can purchase a VIP walk-in pass for $3 per person. Do not wait until the last minute to purchase a VIP parking pass, there are only a limited number of passes available. VIP tickets can be purchased at the Nelsonville Fire Department. The VIP area will open at 5 p.m. on July 4.
More information will be released as the event draws nearer. If you have any questions about VIP tickets, contact the Nelsonville Fire Department at thunder@cityofnelsonville.com or 740-753-1244.
