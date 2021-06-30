The final schedule of events for the 25th Annual “Thunder In The Valley”, 4th of July celebration fireworks has been completed.
VIP and general parking at Hocking College will open at 5 p.m., along with the vending area. There will be a single entry into Hocking College parking lots at John Light Hall ONLY. When lots are full, no additional vehicles will be permitted. All lot exits will be open after the fireworks, please follow law enforcement directions. No parking will be permitted on Hocking Parkway or State Route 691. Alcoholic beverages, personal fireworks are not permitted on the Hocking College Campus. The show can be viewed from most areas of Nelsonville as it lights up the hills of Southeast Ohio.
The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will be offering shuttle trains from their depot to Hocking College. There will be three trains during the evening at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30. One shuttle will return everyone to the depot after the fireworks. Tickets are $4 per person and can only be purchased at the train depot.
As everyone settles in at 10:00 p.m., the Thunder in The Valley Fireworks Spectacular will begin. This year’s display will be presented by the Nelsonville Division of Fire. The firefighters have promised a 25-minute display of shells, to dazzle all the senses, and sure to get ‘oohs and ahs’ from everyone viewing the display.
Fireworks will be launched from Hocking College. This year’s display will be accompanied by music simulcast by WSEO, 107.7 FM. We are encouraging everyone to bring a radio and tune into the music so we can fill the hills with music and fireworks.
The City of Nelsonville would like to invite people from all over the Nelsonville and Hocking Valley area to come and enjoy the 4th of July celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.