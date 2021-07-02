The Thunder in the Valley fireworks show will be dedicated to fallen Nelsonville Fire Division firefighter Jeff Armes, who organizers said had a hand in putting the show on each year.
Thunder in the Valley is one of the largest fireworks shows in the region — and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The event will be happening in Nelsonville on Independence Day and features a 25 minute firework display.
Harry Barber, Nelsonville fire chief and friend to Armes, said the event will be carried out in his honor.
“We’re going to dedicate the show to Jeff this year — and his family at home — we look forward to seeing our community and other community members here,” Barber said.
Armes, a senior firefighter for the Nelsonville Division of Fire, collapsed and died at the scene of a structure fire Sunday, May 2, 2021, on Pleasantview Avenue in Nelsonville. He was remembered as a friend to the Nelsonville community and a brave firefighter during a May funeral.
According to Barber, Armes had been involved in putting on Thunder in the Valley each year since 2010, and had been a firework shooter since 2016.
“He was my right hand guy, I mean we planned everything together,” Barber said.
City Manager Scott Frank said he knew Thunder in the Valley was one of Armes’ favorite events to help organize.
“He choreographed the entire show,” Frank said. “It’s definitely not going to be the same without him.”
Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch said his department was supporting the NFD in offering the fireworks in tribute to Armes.
“Anything we can do to bring attention to Jeff, well respected in the community as a person and a firefighter,” Fitch said.
As for the event itself, Barber said the show will be in the full-swing after last years muted performance due to the coronavirus (although the show still went on, continuing 25 years of unabridged Thunder in the Valley).
This year, Barber said, they have a bigger budget for fireworks, and food vendors will be back.
“Not only to honor Jeff, but also because of COVID and everything that's happened around here lately, it'd be nice for things to be mostly normal,” Barber said.
Fitch said his department will be prepared with extra on-duty officers who will be available “as needed” for directing traffic and ensuring the event is safe and fun for all.
He cautioned those who choose to drink during the event should select a designated driver and be mindful that children and the elderly will be out late for the firework show.
VIP and general parking at Hocking College will open at 5 p.m., along with the vending area. There will be a single entry into Hocking College parking lots at John Light Hall only. When lots are full, no additional vehicles will be permitted.
All lot exits will be open after the fireworks, please follow law enforcement directions. No parking will be permitted on Hocking Parkway or State Route 691. Alcoholic beverages, personal fireworks are not permitted on the Hocking College Campus. The show can be viewed from most areas of Nelsonville as it lights up the hills of Southeast Ohio.
The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will be offering shuttle trains from their depot to Hocking College. There will be three trains during the evening at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30. One shuttle will return everyone to the depot after the fireworks. Tickets are $4 per person and can only be purchased at the train depot.
As everyone settles in at 10:00 p.m., the Thunder in The Valley Fireworks Spectacular will begin. This year’s display will be presented by the Nelsonville Division of Fire.
Fireworks will be launched from Hocking College. This year’s display will be accompanied by music simulcast by WSEO, 107.7 FM. Barber said a short tribute statement about Armes will be read before the show.
The city is encouraging everyone to bring a radio and tune into the music so the hills will be filled with music and fireworks.
