Athens County Water and Sewer District plans to send out the first set of tie-in letters for sewer lines around Oct. 6.
Tie-in letters for Athens County sewer lines could start going out in October
- By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
District Supervisor Rich Kasler met with the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon in the conference room, courthouse annex second floor.
U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project Contract E — West Carol Road — was expected to be tied into the City of Athens sewer system by the end of this past week, he said. The contract is being done by DB Weber Construction.
“We still have a punch list to do the first week of October,” Kasler said. “We’re going to put the tie-in letter in the mail around Oct. 6.”
The county and city are still working out billing and had some discussions earlier in the day, he said.
The three-page letter will include a list of certified contractors from the Athens City County Health Department. The district also is updating its website with information about tie-ins.
In other matters, Athens County Department of Jobs and Family Services will name its Nelsonville location, Athens County Community Cares Resource Center, according Jean Demosky, executive director of DJFS.
“It’s not just DJFS. Right now, we’re in talks with an architect on how to arrange the space,” she said.
She also expressed concern about the pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits running out. The food pantry is already taxed and they feel it will be very taxed, Demosky said.
DJFS is looking at purchasing food through its nonprofit to keep up with demand.
“It’s not a problem of money,” Demosky said. “It is that because of the supply chain, the food is unavailable.”
In other matters, commissioners also heard from Baker Tilly, its consultant on how to use American Rescue Plan funds.
The county is getting closer to figuring out how to use the funds, President Lenny Eliason said.
“We resolved a concern we had about sub-recipient reporting,” he said in an email.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
