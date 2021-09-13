Tina Trimmer has been named Executive Director of the Athens County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), a nonprofit organization providing services to children who are survivors of sexual abuse and their families through coordinated investigation, intervention, education and advocacy.
Trimmer, who worked previously as Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Athens, has been credited with taking that organization to new levels of growth and reach. Her new position begins Sept. 14.
“With nearly 20 years of nonprofit management, fundraising and relationship development experience, and several years serving as a guardian ad litem, Tina brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role at the CAC,” said Becky Filar Fulks, President of the CAC’s Board of Directors.
Trimmer will be taking the reins from outgoing director Melissa Greenlee, J.D., who has pursued a new opportunity in law in Fairfield county after 5 years with the organization.
“I am thrilled to join the CAC, an essential service provider for children and families in this community,” said Trimmer “I look forward to working with the entire multidisciplinary team, and the board, to support vulnerable children in Athens county and amplify the role of the CAC and its programming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.