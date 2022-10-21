County agency recognized

Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office employee Heather Stack, Athens County Board of Commissioners President Lenny Eliason, Clerk of Courts Candy Russell, and agency employees Dottie Adkins and Trish Collins pose as the title office staff receive letters of recognition recently. The agency earned the highest possible rating from the National Passport Center. The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office received a rating of “exemplary performance” during its annual evaluation.

 Submitted photo

The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office recently earned the highest possible rating from the National Passport Center.

