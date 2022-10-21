Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office employee Heather Stack, Athens County Board of Commissioners President Lenny Eliason, Clerk of Courts Candy Russell, and agency employees Dottie Adkins and Trish Collins pose as the title office staff receive letters of recognition recently. The agency earned the highest possible rating from the National Passport Center. The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office received a rating of “exemplary performance” during its annual evaluation.
The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office recently earned the highest possible rating from the National Passport Center.
The title office received a rating of “exemplary performance” during its annual evaluation.
Commissioner Lenny Eliason presented the staff with letters of recognition for their dedication and hard work that they do for the title office and citizens of Athens County.
Passport acceptance agents undergo a rigorous training process in order to execute U.S. Passport applications. During the audit, a deputy clerk is followed and evaluated on their process of accepting a passport application. The clerk verifies the customer’s photograph, identification and citizenship and makes sure that the customer’s personal information is kept confidential.
“Exemplary performance is the highest possible assessment one can receive,” Clerk Candy Russell said. “This report is a testament to my office’s continued dedication to providing customers with the quality service they deserve.”
The clerk’s office processes passport applications at the title office at Market on State from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements can be made for large groups or teams.
For information on all services and for passport fees, call 740-592-3245.
