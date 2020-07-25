From the July 26, 1900 edition of the Athens
Messenger
- “Buffalo Bill’s Day celebrated by thousands of Athens County’s citizens who saw the Wild West” the paper’s top headline proclaimed. The article immediately admits that the estimate of “thousands” was “conjectural,” but alleged that this traveling show drew people from across the whole region.
- A related news item noted that the Athens County Police Department was busy due to the show in-town. The court was “continually in operation from Monday until Saturday afternoon.” The article further notes that Thursday was a “banner day” with 17 arrests and nine additional officers on-duty through the night.
- In advertising, a lucky few could get a free blood and skin cure known as Botanic Blood Balm. The ad promised to permanently cure a number of ailments, ranging from “syphilitic blood poison” and “cancer” to “Chronic Rheumatism” and “the Scales of Eczema.” The ad promised a trial bottle, with every following bottle to cost $1.
From the July 26, 1925 edition of the Athens Messenger
- “Production costs of Hocking Coal must be reduced,” the paper’s top headline proclaimed. The associated article noted that the company missed out on a chance to market coal at the Great Lakes in 1926 when the interstate commerce commission favored the southern fields. “In holding that the buying public wishes the present differential maintained, the commission is simply taking the stand that the public wants southern coal rather than Hocking Coal,” C. H. Bryson, secretary of the Civic Association of Southeastern Ohio, told The Messenger.
- The biggest swine show “ever staged by the Athens County Fair” was scheduled for Aug. 25-28. The fair officials were advertising a larger fair with “liberal prizes” and an emphasis on the market place with a surplus of stock for visiting farmers. “The generous prize list has been approved by the fair to encourage the breeding of more pure-bred hogs and to raise the standard of grade herds,” the Messenger attributed to the fair board.
- In advertising, Jos. Loviner, of Athens, was advertising his services in installing a “modern” bathroom. “Perhaps you think you haven’t space for it,” the ad read. “Or, perhaps you have doubts about the costs. Find out at what a reasonable price you can have this modern improvement.”
