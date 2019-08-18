From the Sunday, Aug. 18, 1974 edition of The Athens Messenger:
- The “world’s strongest swimmer,” Walter Poenisch, visited Athens to present awards to young swimmers during the Athens County Branch of the American Heart Association’s swim-a-thon. Poenisch, 61, could swim at Strouds Run State Park while pulling a boat with four people on it.
- The Swim-A-Thon raised $1,336 for the county’s heart fund. Top swimmers included Bruce Lacey, Kelly Schleicher and Peggy Kappes.
- In advertising, Robinson’s Old-Fashion Meat Market at 7 Pomeroy Road, Athens, offered custom cutting and free delivery within a 25 mile radius. Carpet One Floor & Moore is located there now.
- The employment office in Athens took a new name of the “Ohio Job Service” at 424 Richland Ave., with New Marshfield’s Kenneth Elliott serving as manager. Chase Bank is there now.
- A photo showed Harold Conrad, superintendent of Nelsonville’s water distribution system, on top of the Public Square fountain as he readied it for the Parade of the Hills festival.
- Parade of the Hills 1974 highlights included entertainment by “The Buckeye Express” and “Bob Cross & The Country Rovers.”
- Candidates for Miss Parade of the Hills 1974 included: Donna Teal, Gloria Woltz, Ruth Edens, Debbie Wolfe, Debbie Loveless and Nanette Wallace of Logan; Suzanne Ann Hall of Athens; Dana Juniper, Kathy Smart, Lu Ann Hubbard and Jackie Duffy of Nelsonville; Kathy Dixon of Glouster; Kathy McDaniel of New Plymouth; Theresa Robinson, Cheryl Hammer and Toni Barnett of New Lexington; Ginger Burch of Millfield; Connie Meek of Buchtel; Denise Shockley and Cindy Roush of Gallipolis; and Rochelle Logston of Belpre.
- Tina Marie Abdella of Chauncey was named to the Who’s Who Among American High School Students for the 1973-74 edition. She had recently graduated from Athens High School and was a member of the National Honor Society, president of Tri-Hi-Y and planned to attend Ohio University.
- In sports, a story by Messenger sports editor Bob Maney featured Athens insurance agent Bob Baur, a longtime NFL official. He began his career with the old American Football League and joined the NFL when the two leagues merged.
