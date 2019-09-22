From the Sept. 24, 1939 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Several buildings on the campus of Ohio University were renamed for “famous leaders” and a banquet was held at the Hotel Berry to recognize the changes. Two such buildings were renamed as Wilson Hall and McGuffey Hall “in memory of two of the university’s greatest presidents.” Then-OU President Herman James urged those present to raise funds for the preservation of the oldest buildings on campus, or else, he warned, they “will be lost.”
- Two descendants of Manasseh Cutler — Sharon and Maureen Kelley of Nelsonville — were set to unveil a new historical marker in his honor on OU’s campus.
- Mary Arbenz, a New York actress who appeared in many Broadway plays, was hired as a professor of voice and diction for Ohio University’s College of Dramatic Arts. The Wheeling, West Virginia native earned a master’s degree at Columbia University and performed in the plays “Hundred Years Old,” “Biography” and “Mourning Becomes Electra” on Broadway.
- The building now housing PassionWorks and Zoe restaurant was completed and featured in a news story. In 1939, it housed the Ohio Wine Store, the Megown bowling alley and Matters’ Athens Armature and Machine Works shop.
- In sports, Ohio University lost in football to Western Kentucky State Teachers College from Bowling Green, Kentucky, 14-7. The Teachers won on a last-minute touchdown, leading head coach Don Peden to have “pessimistic impressions ... in regard to the outlook for the year.”
- In high school sports, Nelsonville and Chauncey battled to a 13-13 tie to open their 1939 season. The game was “not only a curtain raiser for the schools involved but it was also a hair raiser for the followers of the team.”
- Athens routed McArthur, 31-0, in the Bulldogs’ new stadium. Here was the recap lede: ‘Twas a rousing, slap-dang success, that first showing of the Bulldogs in their new kennel Friday night when the Athens hearties ran hog-wild over the visiting McArthurs for five touchdowns and a 31-0 bone to chew on.
- In advertising, the Cliff Brown store on West Columbus Street, Nelsonville, offered a large 195XX radio model. “Enjoy the Finest Tone and Performance in all Radio,” the ad stated. It offered three tuning ranges covering standard broadcasts, along with state and city police calls.
- An op-ed highlighted “the most important result of the Zaleski land utilization project in Vinton County” — “that these areas are being returned to their original and intended use.” It continued, “forests come back to the valleys and ridges and Ohioans are provided with new recreational centers.”
