From the Nov. 15, 1959 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- The front page featured this headline: “Santa Is Early For Poor Folk.” A Baltimore man who had inherited $85,000 from his grandmother went door-to-door handing out money to strangers. The police questioned him, but could find no reason to detain him for giving away his own money.
- In sports, the Ohio University Bobcats defeated Louisville 22-15 on a blustery, wintry day to improve to 7-1 overall. Touchdowns were scored by a trio of players named Bob: Wisniewski, Brooks and Harrison.
- The Athens High School marching band gave its final performance of the season with a special “gift” to its director, Walter Suchanek. The band moved from an “A” formation into an “S” to give appreciation to him. Senior band members included Charles Cooley, Paul Curry, Carol Frey, Bunny Gardner, Jack Gaston, Carla Hall, Dave Hoback, Joy Jeffers, Roy Jeffers, Mary Jenkins, Jim McMullen, Chuck Niggemeyer, Roger Ramseth, Jim Reeder, Sonie Rose, George Rutkoskie, Logan Smith, Janet Stiff, Dave Shaw, Pat Witzler, Jo Brown, Marlene Dicken and Karen Gilkey.
- The Nelsonville High School band, meanwhile, took a “trip to Paris” in its last performance. The band formed the Arch de Triomphe. With the field lights turned off, members outlined the arch with small lights and Joan Withem held a torch that “burns eternal at the base of the shrine in honor of the French Unknown Soldier.” Two buglers played taps with an echo effect, then band members formed a French taxicab with “turning wheels which had two blow-outs during the show.” The band lastly formed the Eiffel Tower shape. The band was directed by Mary Jane McKinley.
- A news story from Roy Cross featured an Albany entrepreneur, Gerald Meek, who put the first locally-owned milk truck service into operation that week.
In advertising, M&W Travel Service at 12 1/2 S. Court St. told readers “It’s Time To Fly South.” Coach tickets to Miami cost $44, with first class seating at $73.65.
- Francyl Lynn Nadroski, of Ames-Bern High School, finished ninth in the statewide history, government and citizenship contest, receiving a $10 reward.
- In advertising, Athens Mayor Kenneth W. Lands thanked all voters who supported him in the recent election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.