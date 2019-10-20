From the Monday, Oct. 20, 1969 edition of The Athens Messenger:
- Athens Messenger staff photographer Ken Steinhoff earned a first place award for best feature picture at the Inland Press Association’s annual meeting in Chicago.
- Two lawsuits were filed against the designer and supplier of the Silver Bridge at Point Pleasant, which had collapsed nearly two years before. The suits were filed by estates of several victims.
-Thomas Hungerford, of the publishing firm Carlton Press of New York City, announced he would be traveling to Athens to interview local authors “in a quest for finished manuscripts suitable for book publication.”
- The Varsity Theater was to show “The Lion in Winter.”
- In advertising, Altman store in Athens told readers to “Put on a happy face, put on Supp-hose Pantyhose.” (For $5.95 per pair.)
- Lulu Courtney of Washington Street, Nelsonville, was featured in the Messenger’s Women section. It noted her avid love of baseball — especially for the New York Mets, which won a World Series that month. She was a former switchboard operator at Grant Hospital in Columbus and a former practical nurse in Nelsonville.
