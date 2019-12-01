From the Dec. 1, 1929 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Headline: “Coldest November Weather in Ohio in 49 years reported Saturday.” The article stated that Columbus was experiencing -5 degree temperatures, while Athens saw -15 degrees — four degrees lower than the previous record, marked in Amesville. The article stated this was the coldest November on record. The lowest temperatures in the state were recorded in Akron and Chardon, but Cleveland was only 2 below.
- Headline: “Athens County can’t pay its present bills.” The paper reported more than $284,000 was owed in delinquent taxes, creating fear that the county’s school teachers would have to wait for their salaries.
- Advertising: QUICK’S Cut Rate Store: Special green plate lunch, including a Swiss steak with tomato sauce, mashed potatoes, and customer’s choice of lima beans, corn and bread, all for 30 cents. The ad noted that on Monday, the business planned to inaugurate a new feature in the “fountain service” — a plate lunch prepared in their kitchen and cooked “just like the best home cooking.”
From the Dec. 1, 1949 edition of The Athens Messenger:
- Newspapers of yesteryear were filled with more items that today might be seen on social media platforms. Some of those items included surgeries — here’s hoping Mrs. Gerald Priser recovered well from her surgery held Wednesday, Nov. 30 — and who had gone over to various homes for dinner, such as Mr. and Mrs. W. E. James, who entertained several people for a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, while also celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary and Mr. James’ 60th birthday. A list of names of who attended was included in the article.
- Sports: Ohio University’s men’s basketball team were three practices away from their opening game with Marietta College, and were working on scrimmages to help prepare.
Sports: The Plains basketballers won a third game in a row over Zaleski. The Indians, as they were known, won 54-41.
- Advertising: At Evans Super Market, customers could buy a whole smoked ham for 49 cents per pound, orange juice for 27 cents per can, and a two pound jar of grape jam for 33 cents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.