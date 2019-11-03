From the Sunday, Nov. 2, 1969 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- In political advertising, Carole Spring had an interesting pitch for voters: “On November 4, you will elect three members to the Athens City School Board. Shouldn’t one of them be a mother?”
- Other political candidates included: William Welch for Federal Hocking school board; Claire M. Ball for Athens Twp. Trustee; Paul Douglas for Lodi Twp. Trustee; Melvin Stedman for Alexander School Board and Harry Crewson for president of Athens City Council.
- Statewide voters were to decide on a ballot initiative to lower the Ohio voting age to 19.
- Progress was ongoing for the new parking garage in Athens, nearing its Dec. 31 completion date.
- G. Robert Matthews, 26, was named the Athens County civil defense director, a position that had been vacant for several years. The assistant production operations manager at WOUB was tasked with formulating the needs of the county, then coordinating all services which are needed or already in existence.
- In sports, Vinton County defeated the Glouster Tomcats, 20-14, stopping a five-game winning streak for the Tomcats. The two Glouster touchdowns came on passes from Denny Davis to receivers Byron Guinther and Greg Irvin. Glouster had already clinched an MOVC championship.
