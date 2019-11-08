From the Nov. 10, 1974 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- A report highlighted the relationships between bicyclists and motorists in Athens. Jim and Debbie Bussman, owners of The Pedaler bike shop, said there was a great need for better education from both parties. They formed the Athens Bicycling Club to make people aware of their rights on the road.
- In advertising, the Fair Stores at 11 N. Court St., Athens and the Public Square in Nelsonville offered double knit sports jackets for men starting at $39.99
- The Berean Theatre in Nelsonville invited residents to see the world premiere of an Appalachian folk musical, “What Have You Done To My Mountain?” by Eusebia Hunkins of Athens.
- Bertine Herron, business office manager and bookkeeper for The Messenger for 28 years, announced her retirement.
- Columnist Beulah Jones wrote a column about changes in social culture: “Years back if callers came to the house there was always lemonade and cookies and holidays were the gatherings of the clan, but today cookies are expensive and relatives don’t live within ‘hollering’ distance ... Families had all kinds of contacts without the huge supermarkets of today where one is most likely to get his shins skinned by carts and his wallet depleted in no time at all.”
- Ethel Sorrell, retired after 18 years as a science teacher at Trimble Middle School in Glouster.
- In sports, the OU Bobcats fell to Cincinnati, 35-13, to drop to 5-4 overall. Rich Bevly and Mike Green scored touchdowns for OU.
- The Athens County Shrine Club’s Basketball Preview was set for Nov. 15, 1974 at Athens High School, with all proceeds to go to Burns Hospital Benefits. Tickets were $1.5 for adults, 75 cents for students, with the following teams participating: Belpre, Trimble, Federal Hocking, Nelsonville-York, Alexander, Logan, Athens and Columbus Northland.
- In advertising, Dolen’s Drive-In at 275 W. Union St. offered a spaghetti dinner for $1.40, including hot rolls.
