From the Dec. 16, 1979 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Service-Safety Director Clinton Crihfield noted there would be no free parking in Nelsonville during the week before Christmas, as was tradition. Crihfield said it was because merchants often took up the metered parking spaces near their shops during the day.
- Parking was a big issue in this 1979 edition, apparently. The Opinion section of the Messenger included a short note regarding parking rates in the city of Athens. Then-Mayor Donald Barrett proposed a plan to village council that would double meter and garage rates in uptown Athens. The writer of the column urged council to “make Athens more accessible.”
- In sports, the Bulldogs beat out Jackson, 67-36. Matt Bruning led Athens with 16 points.
- At the movies: the Athena Cinema played “Apocalypse Now.”
From the Dec. 17, 1989 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- The Southeastern Ohio Foodbank was gathering donations for the holiday season. Foodbank coordinator Richard Stevens noted donations increased substantially around Christmas-time, but demands of the food bank were 52 weeks of the year.
- Ohio University was selected as a part of a $477 million capital investment package approved by the Ohio Board of Regents. Money would got toward 164 projects proposals at universities and colleges across the state.
- In ads, Gibson (now the Hwa-Wei Lee Library Annex) sold a 1989 two-door Thunderbird for $13,399.
From the Dec. 12, 1999 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Nearly two dozen Athens residents and Ohio University students travelled to Seattle to protest the World Trade Organization meeting. Several protestors held a panel discussion at the United Campus Ministries building to tell their stories: a few voiced alleged police brutality involving pepper spray and batons.
- Doris Haddock, also known by many as “Granny D,” was making her pilgrimage to highlight an issue she was passionate about. Part of the 89-year-old New Hampshire native’s journey took her along Route 50, cutting through Allensville and McArthur. Granny D walked the entire distance, waving a banner that said in big, bold letters: CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM. “A poor man has to sell his soul to be elected,” she told the Messenger. “It’s not right.”
- In ads, the Lollipop (now Uptown Grill) offered jelly beans, stuffed animals and chocolates for holiday stocking stuffers.
