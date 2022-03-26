From the March 19, 1969 edition of The Athens Messenger:
• Already moving boldly ahead into the computer age, Athens High School announced that it would be offering a series of 11 Saturday classes on “automatic data processing.” Principal Richard Stacy told The Messenger that the class was being started in response to student interest following an introductory analysis class taught by a teacher in the AHS math department.
• The paper reported that county officials and the Peabody Coal Co. were close to reaching agreement that would allow the county to buy for $1 some 50 acres of land near Nelsonville for use by the county as a solid waste landfill site. Elsewhere the paper reported that at a recent meeting of the Hocking County Board of Commissioners, one of the commissioners had mentioned that the board “might be wise to establish a countywide solid waste disposal district to protect the citizens.”
• Over at Rio Grande College, the student senate was protesting the mass suspension of 41 students – which, The Messenger noted, amounted to five percent of the college’s entire student population. The suspensions were for having taken part in “what the college’s administrative council termed an illegal demonstration” over the rehiring of an assistant professor of English, though “students involved denied there was a demonstration,” the front-page article said.
• Sears of Logan–Athens was advertising a Kenmore electric dryer with two temperature settings for $78; cans of latex satin semi-gloss paint for $7.17; and four–horsepower “roto-spaders” for $149.88.
• The board of education for the Tri-County District Joint Vocational High School and Technical Institute reviewed and approved architect’s drawings for a planned expansion of the school. In a related story, The Messenger also reported that a project by the State Highway Department to relocate Route 33 would take 30 acres of Tri-County’s land.
• The Messenger editorialized in support of building the proposed Logan dam and reservoir project on Clear Creek. It noted that the plans had first been approved in 1938, then had “gathered dust” for years. Though acknowledging controversy about the impact on Clear Creek gorge, a “geologically rich” area of scientific interest, the paper called the current plans “a sensible and workable compromise” between protecting natural resources and providing such benefits as flood control.
