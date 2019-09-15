From the Sept. 14, 1969 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Work continued “at a rapid pace” on the Route 33 bypass project around Athens. The latest piece involved making a “deep cut” where the Strouds Run Road bridge was to cross over the new bypass.
- In advertising, Mason’s Appliance at 9 W. State St., Athens, offered an RCA Color TV for $259.95 and “many other 1969 models and styles to choose from.” Souvlaki’s restaurant is located there now.
- In military news, Army Lt. Col. Billie E. Searls, son of parents living in The Plains, received the Legion of Merit at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, for service during his assignment in Vietnam. Also, Airman Ronald W. Lutz, son of parents living in Athens, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
- The manager of a sand and gravel pit in Kimberly, near Nelsonville, was accidentally killed when a pit wall fell and buried him under tons of material.
- Cornwell and Co. Jewelers celebrated its 100th year at 10 S. Court St., Athens.
- Twins Brenda Mae and Linda Kay Hayes were recognized as being co-majorettes in the Vinton County High School band. Born on Feb. 14, they were referred to as the “Valentine gals.”
- The Hocking Valley Craftsmen group named George Kokis as president, David Hostetler as vice president and Margaret Powell as secretary/treasurer. The group was formed earlier in 1969 and planned its first Craft Fair at a side on Willow Creek Road east of Athens.
- In sports, the Athens Bulldogs football team got blanked by Lancaster, 46-0, while the Glouster Tomcats were blanked by Johnstown-Monroe, 20-0.
- Five African-American football players at Portsmouth High School quit the team after complaining to school administrators that the cheerleading squad did not have a single black student on it.
